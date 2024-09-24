Songbird Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, Songbird has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Songbird token can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Songbird has a market capitalization of $110.33 million and $229,523.17 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Songbird Token Profile

Songbird was first traded on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,007,479,094 tokens. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Songbird

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird (SGB) is the canary network for Flare, designed to serve as a testing ground for developers before deploying on the main Flare blockchain. The SGB token is used for network operations, testing, governance, and incentives within the Songbird ecosystem. Created by the team behind Flare Network, Songbird plays a crucial role in ensuring the stability and reliability of Flare’s blockchain functionalities.”

