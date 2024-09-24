QUASA (QUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $161,495.77

QUASA (QUA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 24th. QUASA has a market cap of $161,495.77 and $1,121.04 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008719 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001162 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00014007 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,104.44 or 1.00032479 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008031 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006911 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000039 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.001499 USD and is down -21.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $782.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

