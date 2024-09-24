Synapse (SYN) Price Tops $0.47 on Major Exchanges

Synapse (SYN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000751 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Synapse has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Synapse has a market cap of $85.36 million and $5.17 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Synapse alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.53 or 0.00267146 BTC.

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,155,549 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Synapse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synapse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.