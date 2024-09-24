Xponance Inc. Has $9.14 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $308.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.24 and its 200 day moving average is $291.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $214.53 and a 12-month high of $309.97.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.06.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

