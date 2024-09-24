Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $912.30.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $893.29 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $862.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $777.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 106.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.59%.

In related news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total value of $29,978,562.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,507,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,228,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total transaction of $29,978,562.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,507,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,299 shares of company stock worth $83,140,933. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

