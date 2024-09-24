Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 2,275 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $38,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR opened at $132.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.21 and its 200 day moving average is $108.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $134.85.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Argus raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.27.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

