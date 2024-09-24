Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

NYSE MOD traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $127.97. The stock had a trading volume of 100,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,496. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $131.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $661.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.55 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,775,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,038 shares in the company, valued at $15,806,730.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOD. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 20.4% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 714,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 121,200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $833,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 327.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 48,150 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

