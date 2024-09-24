Xponance Inc. Lowers Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $14,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Barclays boosted their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.35.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $126.63 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

