AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,448 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 429,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,403,000 after acquiring an additional 285,847 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in PayPal by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,891,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,541,000 after acquiring an additional 306,613 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $78.80. The firm has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie increased their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

View Our Latest Report on PayPal

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.