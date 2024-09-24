Dover (NYSE:DOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

DOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.63.

Shares of DOV opened at $190.98 on Friday. Dover has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $192.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.71. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,883 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dover by 153.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dover by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,702,000 after purchasing an additional 60,912 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Dover by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,433,000 after purchasing an additional 414,481 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 425,768 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 110.0% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 583,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,216,000 after purchasing an additional 305,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

