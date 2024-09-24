Appian Way Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Appian Way Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 71,600 shares during the quarter. Alaska Air Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of ALK opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alaska Air Group

About Alaska Air Group

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.