Distillate Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 160,136.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 767,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 767,055 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 1.2% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $22,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $686,712,000 after buying an additional 1,391,370 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,440 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,089,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,221,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $470,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $21,371,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

