EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,421,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,462,000 after acquiring an additional 135,286 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after acquiring an additional 453,926 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,597,000 after purchasing an additional 57,989 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Teradyne by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,028,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,178,000 after purchasing an additional 385,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,182,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,210,000 after purchasing an additional 68,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TER. Northland Capmk cut Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Teradyne Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $129.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,504.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,896,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,031 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

