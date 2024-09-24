Evergreen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,557 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 543,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,300,000 after purchasing an additional 62,514 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,342 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 58,242 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 36,788 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 5.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Comcast Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.62. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $159.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.