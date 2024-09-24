Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 76.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3,800.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $129.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.76 and its 200-day moving average is $128.51. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,896,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,504.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,896,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,031 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

