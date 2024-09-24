ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $803.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $865.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $937.49. The stock has a market cap of $317.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $1.8732 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

Get Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.