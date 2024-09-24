Evergreen Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,483 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 94,975 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 83,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,268,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 164,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $45.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.