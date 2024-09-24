AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in AT&T by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

AT&T Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of T stock opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $154.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

