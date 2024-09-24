Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,329 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Life Time Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,006 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 3,657.9% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,485 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,544,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,658,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,728,000 after acquiring an additional 770,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Life Time Group news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $74,646,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,166,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,880,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $13,572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,929,348 shares in the company, valued at $123,804,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $74,646,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,166,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,880,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LTH shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Life Time Group Price Performance

NYSE:LTH opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $667.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.92 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

