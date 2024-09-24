2,397 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Purchased by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MongoDB by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MongoDB by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,305,000 after acquiring an additional 38,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,146,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,770,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,146,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,770,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $1,061,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,142,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,962,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,005 shares of company stock worth $5,802,746. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $279.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of -99.46 and a beta of 1.15.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.56.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

