Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $31,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 179,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,946,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.53.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,560.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,317. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $224.57 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $232.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.37%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

