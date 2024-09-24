1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $14.99 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 385,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 111,458 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $14,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of -31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Baird R W downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

