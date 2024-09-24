ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,076 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $11,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Welltower by 0.6% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 4.8% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE WELL opened at $128.60 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 158.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 330.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

