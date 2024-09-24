Maiar DEX (MEX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $15.04 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $15.04 million and approximately $243,569.40 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008719 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001162 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00014007 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,104.44 or 1.00032479 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008031 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006911 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000344 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $285,045.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.