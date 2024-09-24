NXM (NXM) Price Hits $57.03

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008719 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001162 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00014007 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,104.44 or 1.00032479 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008031 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006911 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00059662 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.