Cronos 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.86 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. In the last week, Cronos has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and $5.86 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0844 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00043011 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014227 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007241 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

