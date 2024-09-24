Hermez Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13,082.72 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $3.87 or 0.00006134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $141.37 million and approximately $13,082.72 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008719 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001162 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00014007 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,104.44 or 1.00032479 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008031 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006911 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.86034102 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $6,555.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.