Ankr (ANKR) Price Tops $0.0296 on Top Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 24th. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $295.95 million and $14.28 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02945885 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 329 active market(s) with $31,400,022.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

