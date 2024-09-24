KOK (KOK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $117,569.82

KOK (KOK) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 24th. KOK has a market cap of $351,141.87 and $117,569.82 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00063007 USD and is down -4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $102,075.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

