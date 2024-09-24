POET Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:POET)

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 6,529 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 450% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,187 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of POET Technologies from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.
POET Technologies Stock Up 17.5 %
POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that POET Technologies will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About POET Technologies
POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.
