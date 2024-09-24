Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 111.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lipocine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lipocine

Lipocine Stock Performance

Lipocine stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.72. 15,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,876. The company has a market cap of $25.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lipocine will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lipocine stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Lipocine as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipocine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.