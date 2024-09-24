EPR Properties’ (EPR) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada raised EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EPR Properties from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.06.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

EPR stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,573. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.03. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $253,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,061,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,414,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $42,761,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.