Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 20,767 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 89% compared to the typical volume of 11,006 call options.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 19.7 %

NYSEARCA YINN traded up $5.01 on Tuesday, reaching $30.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,679,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141,124. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $33.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YINN. HCEP Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $1,073,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,132,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

