Sagefield Capital LP Increases Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Sagefield Capital LP raised its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares during the quarter. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 12.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 16.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $62.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.03.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

In related news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,132.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,545.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

