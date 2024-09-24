Farallon Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Price Performance

Shares of CGC opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.06). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 240.19% and a negative return on equity of 73.30%. The firm had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGC. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGC

Canopy Growth Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.