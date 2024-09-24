Sagefield Capital LP Purchases 16,160 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sagefield Capital LP grew its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,785 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the quarter. Sagefield Capital LP owned 0.05% of Sunrun worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 883.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.59. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $70,280.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,341 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,523.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $70,280.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,341 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,523.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 3,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $48,650.10. Following the sale, the executive now owns 443,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,594,811.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,675 shares of company stock worth $3,253,289 over the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

