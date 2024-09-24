Sagefield Capital LP Sells 24,117 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Sagefield Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,117 shares during the quarter. Sagefield Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Fluence Energy worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth $619,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 30.6% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 68,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,014 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLNC stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.10, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.16.

In related news, Director Herman E. Bulls acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $168,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,123.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fluence Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fluence Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

