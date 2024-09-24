Sagefield Capital LP Has $1.99 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sagefield Capital LP increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,816 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,213.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,159,000 after buying an additional 2,035,925 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in General Motors by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,888 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 32,331 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in General Motors by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 51,571 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,337,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,408,000 after purchasing an additional 492,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $2,886,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.36.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,942.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

