Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Sagefield Capital LP

Sagefield Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,522 shares during the quarter. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 610.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $88.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.39. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.97 and a fifty-two week high of $177.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.10.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

