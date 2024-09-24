Sagefield Capital LP Invests $1.57 Million in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Sagefield Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,665,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,132,000 after buying an additional 390,930 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth $93,061,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $72,658,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 29.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,067,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,869,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Alcoa by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after purchasing an additional 997,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AA shares. StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

AA opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.42. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.64%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

