Farallon Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $11,970,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $15,758,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 792,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $48,024.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,524.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John Cox acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,390 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $48,024.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,524.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,705 shares of company stock valued at $437,701 in the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 5.4 %

DYN stock opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.07. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.71.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

