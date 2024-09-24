BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $43.34 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,506 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $43,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.8 %

PH opened at $618.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $572.71 and its 200-day moving average is $548.45. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $362.49 and a 1-year high of $627.30.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $624.43.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

