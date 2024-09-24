Sagefield Capital LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sagefield Capital LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,743 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sagefield Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $11,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 374.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 73,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 58,081 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 304,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 175,964 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 79,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $5,051,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $6,837,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Capital One Financial cut Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.65.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MRO opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.63. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,489.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,430,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

