Sagefield Capital LP Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Sagefield Capital LP increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,352 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the quarter. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTU. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 11,390.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 8,355.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,691 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 48,475.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Peabody Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 15.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Featured Stories

