Sagefield Capital LP Reduces Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Sagefield Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072,255 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 1,292,600 shares during the period. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in Transocean were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the first quarter worth $75,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Transocean

In other Transocean news, Director Perestroika acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,195,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,074,894 shares in the company, valued at $376,139,312.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Perestroika acquired 1,500,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,195,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,074,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,139,312.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $10,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,476,695.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RIG opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIG. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

