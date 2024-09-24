Sagefield Capital LP Acquires 223,235 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Sagefield Capital LP boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 111.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 423,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,235 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up 1.6% of Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $15,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Capital World Investors increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,344,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,011,765,000 after buying an additional 684,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,813,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,343,849,000 after buying an additional 714,346 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,518,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,514,190,000 after buying an additional 20,843,193 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,464,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,476,644,000 after buying an additional 19,980,902 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,668,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,127,382,000 after buying an additional 16,245,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CNQ. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.51. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average is $36.40.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 18.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.384 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.75%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

