Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $1.14 Million Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GXO. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 920.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2,836.4% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GXO opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

