Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% during the second quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,390,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,119 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $534,815,000 after acquiring an additional 257,944 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,485.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 238,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $122,027,000 after acquiring an additional 229,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $220,423,000 after buying an additional 203,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LULU. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.94.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $259.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.11.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

