XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in XPO were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of XPO by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,290,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,390 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the second quarter valued at about $271,532,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,592,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 33.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,234,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,699,000 after acquiring an additional 560,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of XPO by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,349,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,945,000 after acquiring an additional 503,388 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.18.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $113.11 on Tuesday. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.80 and a 52-week high of $130.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.21 and a 200 day moving average of $113.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

