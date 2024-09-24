Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Holdings Increased by Sagefield Capital LP

Sagefield Capital LP lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 55.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,744,343 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404,762 shares during the quarter. Southwestern Energy makes up approximately 4.8% of Sagefield Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $45,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 22.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 58,717 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 43.3% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 100.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 187.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

SWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

NYSE:SWN opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

